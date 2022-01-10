Met policeman David Carrick to face further nine charges
- Published
A Metropolitan Police officer accused of a string of sex offences is facing further charges linked to another four victims including six counts of rape, prosecutors said.
David Carrick, of Hertfordshire, will be charged with nine further offences, the Crown Prosecution Service said.
In total he is accused of 29 crimes against eight women from 2009 to 2020.
The 47-year-old from Stevenage appeared in court in December when he denied 20 sexual offences against four women.
The latest charges are six counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, one count of assault by penetration and one count of coercive and controlling behaviour between 2009 and 2018.
He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday in relation to the new charges.
Last month, Mr Carrick appeared at St Albans Crown Court via video-link from Belmarsh prison.
Mr Carrick denied all the charges, and is due to appear at the same court on 28 January for a mention hearing, with a provisional trial date in April.
The 29 charges he faces are:
- 13 counts of rape
- five counts of sexual assault
- three counts of assault by penetration
- three counts of coercive and controlling behaviour
- two counts of false imprisonment
- one count of attempted rape
- one count of attempted sexual assault by penetration
- one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent
Mr Carrick was based within the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command and has been suspended from duty.