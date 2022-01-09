Beaconsfield: Man has chunk of nose bitten off at service station
- Published
A "chunk" of a man's nose has been bitten off in an attack at a service station.
The 20-year-old was outside the entrance to Beaconsfield Services on the M40 when the incident happened at about 04:30 GMT on 19 December.
A man, aged 20, from Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and released under investigation.
Thames Valley Police has asked anyone with information to contact officers.
The force said it believed the victim and his friend were involved in a "verbal altercation" with the suspect inside the services before the attack.
Det Con Nathan Devlin said: "The victim sustained a horrific injury, with a chunk of his nose bitten off.
"He required an emergency operation and may need further reconstructive surgery."