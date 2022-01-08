A10: Teenager dies after crash with lorry at Hoddesdon
An 18-year-old man has died after a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A10 in Hoddesdon.
The collision took place at about 03:15 GMT between the junctions for Dinant Link Road and the A414 towards Harlow.
Hertfordshire Police said the teenager, who was driving a Volkswagen Golf, died at the scene while the lorry driver was uninjured.
The force has appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact officers.
Sgt Tom Daly said: "We are working to establish exactly how this collision occurred and are appealing for anyone who was travelling in the area at the time, who witnessed either the collision itself or the events leading up to it, to please get in contact.
"I would be especially keen to hear from you if you have a dashcam fitted to your vehicle. Please review the footage as a matter of urgency and send through anything you believe may be of significance."