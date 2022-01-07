Barton-le-Clay teachers walk to school for pupil's cancer fund
Three teachers have walked more than 17 miles to school overnight to raise funds to send a pupil to the United States for brain tumour treatment.
George Fox, 13, from Barton-le-Clay, in Bedfordshire, was diagnosed with a glioblastoma last year.
Arnold Academy head teacher Steve Kelly and Angie Wright joined form teacher Gavin Fowler at his home in Leighton Buzzard to walk 17.2 miles (27.6km).
George's mother Louise said: "We can't thank them enough."
The Year 8 pupil, who the family call "Gorgeous George", was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour in April.
Surgeons at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge managed to remove about 99% of it but the family was told there was no cure.
They have so far raised just over £327,000 of the £500,000 they need to send him for alternative treatment in America.
Mrs Fox said the school had already raised just over £15,000 and when they were told the teachers' plans they were "blown away".
"The support that we've received from the school throughout George's diagnosis and illness has been amazing," she said.
"We feel like we've got a massive army behind us, it's fantastic."
As the three teachers set off just after midnight on Friday, Mr Kelly said: "George is an amazing boy, he is part of our family and we feel a responsibility to do whatever we can.
"His family have undertaken this incredible fundraising effort and we just want to play our small part in it."
Arriving at the school in Barton seven hours later, Mr Fowler said it "all went pretty smoothly" and they "managed not to get lost".
Mrs Fox said George had been hoping to clap his teachers into the school but he had an "episode" in the night and was unable to attend.
She said they were hoping he could take part in a clinical trial the City of Hope hospital in Los Angeles and tests were currently being done on his tumour to see if he was eligible.
"But there are other alternative trials out there so we won't ever give up, we'll keep fighting for our boy," she said.
"We're devastated as a family - like all of our [three] children, we can't imagine our life without him so we will continue to fight to the end.
"We just have to live a day at a time because it's a terrible situation to be in and we never know what we're going to be faced with.
"People think he looks well, but he's really, really poorly, he's just incredibly brave and while I've got him by my side I'll continue to fight and be brave for him."
