Bedford: Lower unemployment leads to £4m council tax boost

Published
Image caption,
The council had accounted for more people needing help with council tax than did between April 2021 and January 2022

A lower rate of unemployment than feared by a local authority meant it received a £4m boost in council tax.

Bedford Borough Council's executive committee heard fewer residents claimed for council tax support than expected in the 10 months up to January 2022.

Michael Headley, portfolio holder for finance, said it had collected "more council tax than originally forecast."

The money will be shared between three authorities in proportion to 2021/22 precepts.

A report to the committee on Wednesday heard the council would receive more than £3.5m, the Police and Crime Commissioner would get £483,670 and the fire service £217,229, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

