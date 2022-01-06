Programme to feature old circus wagon that became a home
A young farmer says a lockdown project to convert a disused circus wagon into a home has inspired a new business.
Frankie Lord, 28, from Penn, Buckinghamshire, said he "used his imagination" to adapt the vehicle after it sat empty on his family farm.
The work - including an old chair transformed into a golden toilet - will feature on the Channel Four show, George Clarke's Amazing Spaces.
A self-styled "Jack-of-all-trades", Mr Lord said the work cost about £10,000.
His father, Frank Lord Snr, had bought two wagons in recent years but they "just sat in the yard".
Work on the red and yellow wagon began in February 2021 as a "lockdown project" with his partner Olivia Dann, Mr Lord said.
"The outside is actually all original paint, it is a genuine circus wagon that's been used by a company called Jolly Circus and they're still operating today," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It now features running water, electricity and the quirky lavatory, which was George Clarke's idea, he said.
"He had a look around our workshop and saw this old chair that wasn't being used and was really excited to have that be the toilet, so we thought we'd better do that."
The total cost, including £2,000 his father paid for it, came to about £10,000.
"I'm a Jack-of-all-trades and master of none, I just knew if we put everything into doing this up, used our imagination, we could do something amazing," he said.
Mr Lord said he has yet to decide whether to live in it, rent it out or sell it.
His attention has now turned to adapting the second circus wagon with his friend Philip Reed, as a new business.
"Repurposing something, bringing it back to life, is exciting," he said.
The television shows airs on 14 January.
