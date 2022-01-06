Sainsbury's apologises for 6p-off special offer gaffe
Shoppers were both surprised and bemused by a Sainsbury's special offer that promised a whole 6p off their shopping.
The vouchers - offering a 6p saving if they spent £30 - were sent out to customers by the supermarket giant.
One shopper from Stevenage said she "couldn't believe it was a serious offer" and it was "hardly worth it".
Sainsbury's apologised and said the vouchers should have stated it was a saving of 6p on every litre of fuel.
Coupons offering savings of £4.50 on a spend of £30 or more when used with a Nectar card were sent to customers, alongside the baffling ones offering 6p off when a customer spent £30 in a store.
The latter would have brought a £30 bill down to £29.94.
The customer from Stevenage, who did not wish to be named, said: "I couldn't believe it was a serious offer when I saw the 6p coupon.
"Let's face it, it would be hardly worth the effort to go to a store, park up, walk up and down the aisles, spend £30 plus - and all to save 6p."
It was only by reading the small print in among the terms and conditions on the rear, that it became apparent the coupon was, in fact, for fuel.
Sainsbury's admitted its offer had not gone quite as planned.
"There was a printing error on a recent coupon which should have read, 'Save 6p per litre of fuel'," a spokesperson said.
"Customers can still redeem the coupon and we're sorry for any confusion."
