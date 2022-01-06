Whipsnade Zoo: Lion habitat closed after three succumb to old age
A zoo's lion habitat has been closed for "the first time in decades" after keepers had to put its remaining two lions to sleep.
Whipsnade Zoo, in Bedfordshire, said it euthanised two African lions, Kia and Max, recently as they "were succumbing to a number of age-related conditions".
It followed the death of the pair's sibling Neo in November.
The zoo said the habitat would remain empty while it "found the right breeding group".
A spokeswoman said sister and brother, Kia and Max, had been "firm favourites among staff and visitors alike" since their birth in 2006.
They had lived alongside their brother who died due to "similar age-related conditions" last year.
Since his death, keepers and vets had kept a close eye on the remaining siblings and noticed they were experiencing similar symptoms - difficulty getting up and moving and problems with their coordination - that were affecting their quality of life.
"Sadly, after treatment and care from the vets, the lions' pain began to reach a point that it could no longer be managed with medication," a statement said.
"The veterinary and keeper teams decided it was time to put the lions to sleep.
"This is a very sad time for all who knew Kia and Max, and for the keepers who have cared for them for so many years.
"It also means that for the first time in decades, Whipsnade Zoo's lion habitat lays empty."
The zoo said African lions are not only an "iconic species" for the park, but are also "an important species in terms of [its] conservation aims".
"We are committed to caring for lions at Whipsnade and committed to ensuring that any future pride we care for makes the maximum possible contribution to the conservation and protection of their species," the spokeswoman said.
"For this reason, there will be a period of time in which the Whipsnade lion habitat will remain empty, while we find and prepare the right breeding group."
