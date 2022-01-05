Covid: Man arrested over Milton Keynes test centre anti-vax protest
A man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after an anti-vaccination protest.
Dozens of protesters entered a NHS Test and Trace centre and at a theatre in Milton Keynes on 29 December.
A 58-year-old man from Brackley, Northants, also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker, has since been released under investigation.
Thames Valley Police said its investigation was continuing.
The force said the arrest was in connection with the protest at the Covid testing centre during which "signs were damaged, equipment was dismantled and a number of public order incidents took place".
Ch Insp Graham Hadley said: "Officers are continuing to take statements and review footage that has been obtained of the protest."
He called for anyone who had information that had not yet been reported to contact police.
Last week the force said it had identified 38 witnesses and had received four hours of video footage.
