Aylesbury: 'There's undiscovered beauty in our town'
By Sarah Jenkins
BBC News Online
- Published
A website poll this week declared the Buckinghamshire town of Aylesbury was the worst place to live in the country. What do local businesses, attractions and people think of the claim?
Although it only won garden town status in 2017, Aylesbury has a long and varied history stretching back to the iron age.
This week is was deemed the worst town in England in a reader poll run by the Ilivehere website,
It is not a description some in the town want to leave unchallenged.
They say while the town often gets a "bad press", Aylesbury is a place which is "extremely welcoming and friendly" with "lots of hidden gems to be found".
'Undiscovered beauty'
Tom Jenkinson is the director of the Aylesbury-based The Chiltern Brewery.
He says people need to "look below the surface" and find "the beautiful parts of Aylesbury".
The brewery was set up by his father during the 1970s in barns attached to the family home.
"We love the local area," Mr Jenkinson says.
"We have concentrated on the area and we are now growing and working with local people and businesses."
The brewery opened an on-site shop in the 1990s, took on an independent pub in the town in the 2000s and during lockdown began delivering its products to people in the local area.
"When we set up the The Farmers' Bar at The King's Head in the heart of Aylesbury we didn't want any national brands," he says.
"It's all local."
This year, the business hopes to build a brand new brewery on the existing site and will be working with Waddesdon Manor using barley grown there to produce a truly local beer.
"The town often gets hit with bad press," he claims.
"But there are beautiful parts to Aylesbury - St Mary's Church, the cobbled streets, good independent shops, the theatre.
"It also has beautiful countryside and links to London."
'Brilliant productions on your doorstep'
The Waterside Theatre is one of the focal points in Aylesbury.
Built 11 years ago, the venue hosts West End productions, plays, musicals, comedy shows and community events.
Theatre director Sophie Denney says the town is "extremely friendly and very family focused".
When the theatre had to cancel panto shows due to Covid in 2020, she says, the majority of people moved their tickets to 2021 which really helped the business.
"The hardest part for us was the not knowing and the uncertainty about whether we could open.
"We are very fortunate our audience members were so understanding," she says.
Along with mandatory face-masks, the theatre has introduced Covid passports for guests.
"We have received a lot of positive feedback that they feel safer in the building due to these measures," Ms Denney says.
"Now people are slightly less keen to travel into London due to Covid, it's amazing to have so many brilliant productions on your doorstep."
Ms Denney, who recently moved to the area herself, says Aylesbury has "a lot going on".
"It's surrounded by phenomenal nature and beauty.
"The canal, the museums, different festivals and just the culture of Aylesbury is extremely welcoming and friendly."
'Hidden gems'
Waddesdon Manor, a National Trust site managed by the Rothschild Foundation, sits on 6,000 acres of land on the outskirts of Aylesbury.
In the past year it has welcomed almost 400,000 visitors.
As well as offering tours around the manor, the estate also hosts events such as Christmas markets, light trails and exhibitions.
This year a number of concerts will be held in the gardens, starting with Michael Bublé on 2 July.
"So Michael Bublé himself will be experiencing Aylesbury, which is very exciting," chief executive Simon Wales says.
Mr Wales says there are "lots of hidden gems to be found" in the town.
"There is a wealth of things to do and get involved in," he says.
"It's such a great location, you can be urban but be in nature and countryside within minutes.
"People are always really surprised that there's a really beautiful canal in the centre of Aylesbury."
Mr Wales says the Waddesdon Greenway, a cycling and walking route linking Aylesbury Vale Parkway Station with the manor, is "a real enhancement to peoples lives".
He explained that businesses in the area have been "working with each other more closely" to ensure people can easily enjoy everything Aylesbury has to offer.
"We're all excited for this year," he says.
'Community spirit'
Wendover Woods is managed by Forestry England and offers a range activities on-site.
Recreation manager Owen Manson says the pandemic had made people consider health and wellbeing a lot more, with many opting to make use of the "open, green space for socially distanced meetings".
"The team haven't stopped through the entire pandemic," he says.
"We've worked really hard to keep facilities up and running for people who were looking for that safe space and trying to get in touch with the environment."
Mr Manson says the people of Aylesbury had been "appreciative of what we have here".
"It's a real asset on your doorstep.
"There are fantastic things going on in the town.
"It has real community spirit and the people are welcoming and friendly," he says.
"Everyone is in it together."
