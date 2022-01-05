Milton Keynes murder probe restaurant has licence suspended
A venue's alcohol licence has been suspended after a man was stabbed to death there at Christmas.
Nagiib Maxamed, 28, was attacked at Atesh restaurant and bar in Grafton Gate East in Milton Keynes at about 01:30 GMT on 27 December.
In an application to Milton Keynes Council, Thames Valley Police described staff as "evasive" and said security was "insufficient".
Atesh said it had given the force "everything it had been asked for".
Two men were stabbed at Atesh after an altercation inside the restaurant continued outside to the smoking area, police said.
Mr Maxamed, who was from Milton Keynes, died in hospital on 28 December.
A second man was also injured during the incident and he remained in hospital.
Two people from Birmingham have been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
Police said the force wanted the venue's licence suspended pending a summary review due to the venue's "lack of support" early in the investigation and the "lack of understanding of the potential risk of this event".
In a letter to the council's licensing committee, Supt Marc Tarbit said that while the venue's staff were aware people had been injured in a fight, they did not report this to the police.
He added that when officers spoke to the two managers on duty, who included licence holder Burhan Ates, they were both "initially evasive with officers and reluctant to show CCTV to officers, stating that they would provide it at some point later that day".
"The managers were also reluctant to close the premises in light of the incident, and only agreed to do so once more police arrived on scene to secure evidence," the letter said.
"Initial reports also indicate their security measures were insufficient and potentially not compliant with the licence conditions."
The committee heard two security staff were not carrying Security Industry Authority (SIA) licence badges, while the badges of others were not being displayed correctly.
'Nothing to hide'
Mr Ates told the committee on Tuesday that there were 10 security officers on the door and everybody had been searched on entry.
He said he had been told that someone had called the police and they did not stop the music straight away so that people did not panic.
He added that clear CCTV pictures needed to be sent from a laptop at the deputy manager's home and he had since provided all the CCTV available.
"I want to help the police, I have nothing to hide," he said.
"What they asked [for], everything - I gave it to them."
The committee concluded that the council would be "suspending the licence with immediate effect".
Committee chairman Keith McLean said it was "satisfied" that the "licensing objectives of the prevention of crime and disorder and of public safety are not being met".
A full review hearing will take place later this month.