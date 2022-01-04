BBC News

Milton Keynes: Two arrested in restaurant murder investigation

A post-mortem examination found Nagiib Maxamed died from a stab wound to the chest

A man and a woman have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death at a restaurant last week.

Nagiib Maxamed, 28, from Milton Keynes was assaulted at Atesh restaurant and bar in Grafton Gate East in the town at about 01:30 GMT on Monday, 27 December.

A second man was also injured in the incident.

A 29-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both from Birmingham, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination found Mr Maxamed died from a stab wound to the chest.

Police said an altercation inside had moved to an outdoor smoking area

A Go Fund Me Page set up in Mr Maxamed's memory has raised more than £13,000 for three projects in Africa and the Middle East.

