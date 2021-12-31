Milton Keynes NHS Covid test centre theft investigated
Police are trying to trace a woman in connection with a theft at an NHS test and trace centre during an anti-vaccination protest.
Dozens of protesters entered the site in Milton Keynes on Wednesday.
Thames Valley Police said during the incident "an individual was seen to take equipment".
A CCTV image has been issued of a woman officers believe may have information about what happened and who they would like to speak to.
Police are still investigating Wednesday's incident and no arrests have yet been made.
Ch Insp Graham Hadley, of Thames Valley Police, said: "We are carrying out a thorough investigation into the protest.
"As part of our enquiries, we believe the woman pictured may have information that could help our investigation."
He also appealed for anyone who witnessed the protest or has footage of the incident to contact police.
