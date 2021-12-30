Vandals force Covid test centre in Stevenage to shut
A Covid-19 test centre has been forced to close after being vandalised for a second time, a council leader has said.
The facility at Fairlands Valley Showground, Stevenage, Hertfordshire, has been shut until additional security can be brought in.
Sharon Taylor, Labour leader of Stevenage Borough Council, described the damage as "shocking".
"This is just a mindless thing to do when everyone is doing everything to tackle this pandemic," she said.
"For people to try and undermine that is just the stupidest action I can think of at this time."
The centre was a second one set up to deal with the increased number of cases locally, due to the Omicron variant, the council leader said.
Hertfordshire Police has been contacted for more information.
