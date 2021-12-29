BBC News

Atesh stabbing: Man dies after Milton Keynes restaurant fight

Published
Image caption,
Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was fatally stabbed at a restaurant

A man has died after being stabbed at a restaurant.

Two men in their 20s were stabbed at the Atesh restaurant and bar in Grafton Gate East, Milton Keynes at about 01:30 GMT on Monday.

A 28-year-old man died from his injuries and the second victim remains in a stable condition in hospital, police said.

Detectives said there was an altercation inside the restaurant which continued outside to the smoking area.

Image caption,
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward

Thames Valley Police, which has launched a murder inquiry, said it was likely that a number of people saw what happened and appealed for witnesses to contact them.

Det Insp Dejan Avramovic said: "We are in the early stages of our inquiries, at this time no arrests have been made, however we are following a number of significant lines of inquiry.

"A scene watch remains at the scene of the assault and is likely to remain in place for some time."

Image caption,
A cordon was put in place around the restaurant as part of the police investigation

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.