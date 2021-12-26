Potters Bar A1(M) crash: Man dies as car hits trees
- Published
A driver died when his car veered off a motorway and hit trees on Christmas Eve.
The man, in his 40s, was on the A1(M) between junctions one and two when his Mercedes left the carriageway at South Mimms, near Potters Bar, at 21:00 GMT.
Hertfordshire Police said his passenger was slightly injured and taken to hospital as a precaution.
The force urged other drivers with dashcam footage to come forward to help the investigation.
Sgt Simon Cooper, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire road policing unit, said: "This is a very sad incident, especially on Christmas Eve, and my thoughts are with the victim's family, who are receiving specialist support from officers.
"I am appealing for anyone who saw the collision or the events leading up to it to get in touch. I am also keen to hear from anyone who thinks they caught the collision or the lead-up on their dashcam.
"Please get in touch if you can help so we can establish what happened."
