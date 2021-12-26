Man arrested over fatal Christmas Eve crash near Tring
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a crash late on Christmas Eve.
A Volkswagen Polo hit a central island and a lamp-post on the A4251 near Tring in Hertfordshire at about 22:30 GMT.
A 22-year-old female passenger died in the crash.
A 26-year-old man arrested was also being questioned on suspicion of driving under the influence of cannabis, Hertfordshire Police said.
Sgt Simon Cooper from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire road policing unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the victim's family, who have lost their loved one so close to Christmas.
"I am appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.
"The vehicle, being a 1979 model, is very distinctive so hopefully there are a number of witnesses. Did you see the collision or the events leading up to it?
"If you think you might have caught what happened on dashcam, please review it and let us know. Any information you have, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital to our investigation."
