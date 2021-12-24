Assaults on police: Cambridgeshire sees biggest increase
- Published
Cambridgeshire Police has seen the sharpest rise in officer assaults of any force in the country, with cases more than doubling in a three-month period.
Data gathered by the PA News Agency showed 128 assaults on officers between 23 March and 23 June, up from 58 the previous year, an increase of 121%.
This marks a 212% increase from 2019.
Chief Constable Nick Dean believed one reason for the increase was mental health problems caused by the pandemic.
The Press Association said the figures came from 31 of the 43 forces in England and Wales who responded to a Freedom of Information request.
They showed there were at least 7,357 assaults against police officers, constables and volunteers in the three-month period.
Forces suffered a 21% rise in assaults in 2020 compared with 2019, and these levels were sustained in 2021.
Mr Dean said his force now suffered about one assault per day, and there had been a sustained rise in offenders "using Covid as a weapon" by spitting at officers.
"The nature of assault can really range from very serious to what we can class as lower-tier assaults such as being pushed or kicked, or what is very prevalent - being spat at," he said.
"None of that, at any level, is acceptable."
'Protest activity'
He said he believed assaults also went up due to an increasing number of protests over issues like climate change and Black Lives Matter, which put officers "at the forefront of managing large events with the potential of confrontation".
"People are suffering much more from mental health and wellbeing issues, which have clearly increased during the lockdown, and the restrictive periods and in society in general," he said.
He said forces were tackling the issue through measures such as ensuring officers had body-worn cameras, and provision of support for assaulted staff.
The forces which saw the biggest increase this year from 2020 after Cambridgeshire were Dorset Police with an 80% rise, Merseyside Police at 41%, and Avon and Somerset Police with 40%.
The National Police Chiefs' Council said police officers and other emergency services "should not have to face violence, abuse or threats of any kind".
"It's not acceptable, and with the support of the Crown Prosecution Service we will not hesitate to prosecute anyone who uses violence against front line staff," a spokesman said.