Milton Keynes group bids to keep street light heritage
A group concerned about "unique" street lights disappearing from a town said it wanted to persuade a council to preserve the original designs.
The distinctive globe lights installed by Milton Keynes town designers in the 1970s are slowly being replaced.
The Milton Keynes Street Lighting Association (MKSLA) said saving the town's heritage would also save money.
Milton Keynes Council said it had "carefully considered street light designs sympathetic to local heritage".
The Milton Keynes Development Corporation (MKDC) installed a system of bespoke street furniture and lights when the 55-year-old town was being built.
The MKSLA said new installations had "departed from the established style" and the introduction of LED technology "threatens to erase this key part of Milton Keynes' distinctive heritage".
James Bywater, from the group, said its aim was to persuade the authority to maintain the old styles.
He said for the first 40 years, if a globe or sign was damaged, it would replace like for like, but it had since decided to move away from the original designs.
He added the authority could save money by just replacing the lamps where the globe was in good condition.
"[The council] are keeping them in some areas, like the industrial estates, but they are drifting away from them in the residential areas," he said.
"But the street lights are just another part of Milton Keynes. Like the grid roads and roundabouts, they are part of the town's original feel and if you move away from the designs, you lose that feel.
"We would like the council to confirm some estates may keep their globes as part of modern heritage."
Street lighting in Milton Keynes
- Between the 1970s and early 2000s, Milton Keynes had a street lighting scheme that "gave each type of area, residential, industrial and city centre, their own unique designs, giving each a distinct character and identity".
- Housing areas had spherical or "globe" lanterns on brown square columns.
- Grid roads and industrial estates had grey-octagonal columns with right-angled arms.
- City centre sported black conical columns with globe lanterns in car parks and walkways, and curved arms on gates and boulevards.
Source: Milton Keynes Street Lighting Association
Milton Keynes Council said it began to convert the older street lights to more energy-efficient LEDs in 2014, starting on the grid road network.
"Milton Keynes has a variety of old and new areas so we have carefully considered street light designs that are sympathetic to the local heritage in these areas, such as the High Street in Olney, where the light designs are in keeping with the Georgian buildings," a spokesman said.
He said there were more than 15 locations where it had looked at adapting street light designs "to ensure they are in keeping with the local environment".
"One of these areas is Loughton where the older 'fish bowl' lanterns were kept but we used an LED-style lamp," the spokesman said.
"We also preserved the original lights around the central Milton Keynes shopping centre, which was designated as a Grade II-listed building in 2010."
The MKSLA has collected about 200 original street lights and said it was talking to Milton Keynes Museum about recreating the original MKDC street furniture display.
"It's about recognising the architecture and design and save it now, while we can, for future generations," Mr Bywater said.
