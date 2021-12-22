BBC News

Dean Smith jailed for manslaughter of daughter Maisie Newell

Published
Image source, Met Police
Image caption,
Maisie Newell died almost 14 years after being thrown into her cot

A man has been jailed for causing the death of his daughter who he threw into a cot more than 20 years ago.

Maisie Newell was four weeks old when she suffered head injuries as a result of being thrown in Edgware, London, in August 2000.

She was left disabled and died as a result of her injuries in June 2014, aged 13.

Dean Smith, 46, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to three years and six months in prison.

He was cleared of murder at a trial at the Old Bailey in September.

Smith, who is now of Bushey, Watford, had previously served three years in prison, having admitted assaulting Maisie, who was adopted by another family following the incident.

Image source, Met Police
Image caption,
Dean Smith was jailed for three and a half years by the judge at the Old Bailey

