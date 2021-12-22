Dean Smith jailed for manslaughter of daughter Maisie Newell
- Published
A man has been jailed for causing the death of his daughter who he threw into a cot more than 20 years ago.
Maisie Newell was four weeks old when she suffered head injuries as a result of being thrown in Edgware, London, in August 2000.
She was left disabled and died as a result of her injuries in June 2014, aged 13.
Dean Smith, 46, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to three years and six months in prison.
He was cleared of murder at a trial at the Old Bailey in September.
Smith, who is now of Bushey, Watford, had previously served three years in prison, having admitted assaulting Maisie, who was adopted by another family following the incident.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.