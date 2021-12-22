Watford hospital maternity unit told it needs improvement
A hospital's maternity ward needs to be cleaner and have more midwives, inspectors said.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said inspectors visited the unit at Watford General Hospital after safety concerns were raised.
Following the inspection, the unit was downgraded from "good" to "requires improvement".
West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust said 17 new midwives had joined the hospital since the inspection.
The overall trust rating remained unchanged as "requires improvement", the CQC said.
The CQC said an inspection was carried out on 13 October in response to safety incidents that had been highlighted.
In its report, it said there were not enough staff to "care for women and keep them safe and offer a full range of choice to women in the delivery environment".
Inspectors said the average time from women requesting epidural pain relief in labour to anaesthetist review was longer than 30 minutes.
The report also said the premises were not always visibly clean, and there was a "build-up of grime on the windows in the delivery unit".
Inspectors said the old hospital building also created challenges, including delivery rooms not having enough space for all the required medical equipment and limited toilet and shower facilities.
However, staff were praised for their teamwork, "good care and treatment" and for managing safety incidents "well" and learning lessons from them.
'Disappointed'
The CQC said it would "continue to monitor the service closely to ensure the necessary improvements are made".
Tracey Carter, chief nurse at West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said she was "disappointed" by the downgrade.
"But we take heart from the CQC's report, which praises our safety culture and the passion that our team clearly has to provide great care," she added.
The trust said the coronavirus pandemic had "added to our staffing challenge".
However, it said 17 new midwives had joined the team between November and December.
There were also plans for a £550m redevelopment of the hospital.
