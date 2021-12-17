Covid: Hertfordshire County Council cancels health meeting due to NHS pressure
- Published
A council cancelled a meeting of its health scrutiny committee due to the Covid-related pressure on the NHS.
Hertfordshire County Council was due to discuss issues relating to several health trusts on Wednesday.
Ten senior NHS staff were due to attend so the council decided to postpone the meeting.
"It was felt that it would be better to free up this time for them to concentrate on other issues," the council said.
The committee had been due to consider a range of issues relating to the Hertfordshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, the Princess Alexandra Hospital Trust, the West Herts Hospitals Trust and the East of England Ambulance Service Trust, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The council said: "The chair, vice chair and opposition spokesperson decided to cancel the meeting in recognition of the current pressure on the NHS."
The authority also cancelled a meeting of its audit committee which was due to take place this morning.
"Due to the rapidly changing situation with regard to Covid, the audit committee chairman, with the agreement of the Liberal Democrat and Labour spokesperson, decided to cancel the scheduled meeting of the Audit Committee," the council said.
