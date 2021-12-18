Covid-19: Shielding women say their lives are still on hold
Two women who have been shielding during the Covid-19 pandemic have said their lives are still on hold.
Kerry Thompson, from Milton Keynes, said she has had "no clear guidance" since the Omicron variant was found.
"It doesn't feel like I've been protected or had any advice from 18 months ago to now," she added.
The government said a third primary vaccine dose, as well as a booster, has been offered to "those with severely weakened immune systems".
Shielding officially ended in April.
Ms Thompson, 42, who has muscular dystrophy and disability blogger, said: "My life continues to be on hold.
"It's very hard not to say that we don't feel left behind, because yes, we've been left behind for the last 18 months - so we're being left behind yet again.
"They don't want to shield us, they want people to help protect and shield us."
Kathryn Crocker, 35, from Desborough in Northamptonshire said, has a supressed immune system following a kidney transplant, said: "I have found myself increasingly becoming more and more anxious.
"It's just obviously the [Omicron] rate is doubling.
"The more there is means it's more likely for someone close to me to get infected."
On Wednesday, Prof Chris Witty, the chief medical officer for England, said that "shielding came with some very obvious downsides for the people involved in the shielding - including loneliness and mental health issues - practical problems.
"So, it's not an area we want to go down if there's any way of avoiding doing so."
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We recognise how difficult the pandemic has been for so many, particularly those considered clinically extremely vulnerable.
"We have followed the JCVI advice to offer a third primary vaccine dose, as well as a booster, to those with severely weakened immune systems and would encourage those who remain at higher risk to discuss any necessary precautions with their specialist as part of their routine care."