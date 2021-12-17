St Albans panto performances cancelled over asbestos concern
A number of pantomime performances have been cancelled over a "potential asbestos-related issue" at a theatre.
Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs at the Alban Arena, St Albans, was pulled on Thursday for the council to "undertake investigations", the venue said.
St Albans City and District Council confirmed that all performances up to and including 22 December have now been cancelled.
It said it was working to establish how long the theatre needed to be closed.
The show at the council-owned venue, which stars Holby City's Chizzy Akudolu and comedian Jonny Weldon, opened last week and was due to run until 3 January.
A statement on the 53-year-old venue's Facebook page, said Thursday's 18:00 GMT show had been pulled after "some problems [had been] identified".
The council's head of commercial and development, Tony Marmo, said it was a "safety precaution" so the authority "could deal with a potential asbestos-related issue that emerged".
"A building condition survey recommended a number of additional technical tests which were subsequently commissioned," he said.
"The results of the tests were received late [Thursday] afternoon and one of them has indicated a need for further investigation."
Mr Marmo said the authority was meeting with contractors "to find out the extent of the situation and to work out how long the theatre needs to remain closed".
"We are very sorry indeed for the inconvenience and disappointment... especially after the year everyone has had," he added.
"Unfortunately, though the risks are thought to be very low as no airborne particles have been detected, with asbestos we need to take swift action.
"We will know more when our contractors have completed their investigations."
He said customers would be kept updated and 1Life, which runs the theatre on the council's behalf, would be in contact with all affected ticket holders.
Last month, the council revealed that plans to demolish the arena and replace it with a new entertainment venue and park were being drawn up.
It said the venue was "ageing" and needed major refurbishment or a rebuild.
The Arena, which opened in 1968 and was formerly known as the City Hall, seats 856 or 1,400 for shows with standing.