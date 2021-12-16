Milton Keynes cycling Santas hope to inspire more to get on bikes
Cyclists dressed-up as Father Christmas are hoping the site of them on bikes will help promote the activity.
Some 60 cycling Santa Clauses hope the event, organised by Cycling Citizens MK, will lead to more people in Milton Keynes taking to two wheels.
"We all know we must develop greener daily habits and cycling to work and school is something more of us can do," said mayor Mohammed Khan.
Cycling Citizens MK is made up of a range of local community groups.
The festive riders started their return journey from Station Square at 17:00GMT, cycling to Campbell Park Light Pyramid.
Organisers hoped it would be the largest group of Santas on bikes ever seen in the town.
