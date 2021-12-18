St Albans festive yarn-bombers undeterred by thefts and complaint
Organisers of a series of fundraising festive yarn-bomb creations have said they "will not be beaten" despite thefts, vandalism and - a complaint.
The 82 toppers made by the St Albans Postboxes appeared on 1 December and have so far raised £17,650.
But behind the scenes about 40 knitters constantly have to be on hand to repair and replace them.
"They get taken down, we put them up again, but please leave them alone," an organiser said.
The work of 50 yarn-bombers can be seen on postboxes across the St Albans district in Hertfordshire and is raising funds for Youth Talk and ADD-vance.
One of the organisers, Jenny Smith, said there was "an element of inevitability" that some would be vandalised, after two were taken in 2019, but this year there have been many more incidents.
Within 24 hours of appearing, a woollen choirboy was taken and a few days later, a snowman and two gingerbread ladies were ripped off the topper at the base of St Albans Clock Tower, a Christmas cake was taken from Chime Square and a nativity scene was removed from Hillside Road.
Ms Smith said: "The cake was rescued from the top of a set of traffic lights and then it went missing again and was found by a runner in St Peter's Church graveyard.
"The snowman from the clock tower was found nestled in a poppy wreath at the war memorial."
But she said the one that "hit the hardest" was the theft of a Jammie Dodger biscuit-themed topper, which she had helped to make.
Ms Smith said it was taken from a postbox in Victoria Street in the early hours of the morning and was spotted being worn by a man at St Albans City station.
He was challenged by a woman who was able to retrieve it briefly before another man took it again.
It was last seen heading northbound on a train towards Luton and the theft had been reported to the police. The Hertfordshire force said it was investigating.
It was replaced by a new design but days later, this too was vandalised.
Then, earlier this week, a postal delivery worker told the group he was "less than happy with the toppers on two of his postboxes" so they were moved to new homes.
"We took his feedback on board," Ms Smith said, although she did not go into detail.
The Royal Mail said it "enjoyed seeing the various postbox toppers" showcased in local communities across the UK and just advised people to ensure there were no safety concerns and that they did not obstruct items being posted or collected.
"We appreciate local people's passion in St Albans for creating these works of art and value their interest in Royal Mail," a spokesman said.
Ms Smith said: "Some people see them as a bit of a challenge and people are out and about more this year as well.
"As much as it is frustrating we're very determined it won't get us down; we won't be beaten by it."
She said they had some spares in reserve while some 40 people were ready to remake anything required and they "deliver every single time".
"There's a huge amount going on behind the scenes, we're prepared, we get out and replace and repair, and we won't let anything stop us."
She said they were spurred on by the thought of the good that their efforts were doing.
"The money we're raising is making operational, life-changing differences to families and that's what keeps you going," she said.
"We want people to enjoy them and smile and put their hands in their pockets [to donate]... and not put them on the toppers."
