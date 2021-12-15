Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service needs to support staff, report says
A fire service needs to offer more support to staff who feel "overworked and under pressure", a report has said.
Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has been rated as "requires improvement" by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS).
The service "especially" needed to improve its support for "under-represented groups", the report said.
It needed to provide a "fair, diverse and inclusive place to work", it added.
The report said the service had "worked hard" to address capacity concerns.
"It has increased its capacity to meet its public safety plan and so this cause of concern has been closed," the inspectorate said.
Although praising its work to "improve value for money", the report said there were "still concerns about the service's funding model".
"Its limited reserves are being used to supplement funding of its response functions," the report said.
The service was staffing daily demand with on-call staff and full-time staff on extra shifts.
"We believe it would be a very significant challenge to crew all the additional fire engines it holds should a major incident occur," the inspector said.
The report said staff were "committed to the service and feel pride in the work they do" but many felt "overworked and under pressure".
This negatively affected their productivity and morale, the report said.
"Support for staff, especially under-represented groups, could be better," it said.
"The service needs to do more to provide a fair, diverse and inclusive place to work."
The service has been contacted for comment.
