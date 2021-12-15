Bedfordshire A5 crash: Dead men identified by tattoos and scars
Three of four men who died when a car crashed and caught fire had to be identified by tattoos and scars.
Zahir Baig, Sahir Iqbal, Jason McGovern and Mohammed Uddin were in a black BMW that crashed on the A5 in Bedfordshire at about 03:40 BST on 10 October.
It was found 100m (328ft) from the road, close to the Flying Fox roundabout, near Heath and Reach.
Bedfordshire Coroner's Court heard all four died from multiple injuries and fatal burns.
At the opening of the inquests, senior coroner Emma Whitting heard the car, driven by Mr Baig, 39, from Luton, "went airborne and landed in a field", ending up on its roof.
A secondary cause of Mr Baig's death was given as excess alcohol. His body was identified by tattoos.
Mr Iqbal, 39, from Luton, was in the rear nearside passenger seat and was identified by a tattoo, and Mr Uddin, 41, also from Luton, who was in the front passenger seat, was identified from scars on his body.
Jason McGovern, 46, from Leighton Buzzard, had been travelling in the rear offside passenger seat.
A full inquest will be heard next year.