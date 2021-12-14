Bletchley Landfill site to operate for 15 years after appeal
- Published
A waste company can operate a landfill site for a further 15 year after it won its appeal against a council.
FCC Environment applied for planning permission to continue operating its Bletchley site after its existing permission expired in 2022.
Milton Keynes Council rejected the application "due to the impact on local residents" in Buckinghamshire.
The Planning Inspectorate granted an appeal by FFC Environment and also ordered the council to cover the costs.
The Labour and Liberal Democrat-run council refused the company's planning application and hoped to create a country park on the land.
In its refusal it said the impacts of the landfill site on living conditions were: "Odour, fly infestation and disturbance caused by HGV activity."
'Standing up for residents'
Labour councillor Emily Darlington said: "The local council does not use the landfill.
"Why should we have to put up with importing others' waste from as far away as London?
"The council was right to stand up for residents."
The government's Planning Inspectorate ruled the landfill site can operate for a further 15 years, until 2037.
It concluded the extension of the operating period "would not unacceptably harm the living conditions of local residents".
The inspectorate said the council must cover the costs accrued by FFC Environment to submit its appeal, as the authority's decision to initially refuse planning permission was "unreasonable".
A spokeswoman for FCC Environment said it was "entirely satisfied with the ruling of the Planning Inspectorate".
"In relation to the costs awarded, we are preparing a submission as permitted under the costs application and this will be submitted to the council in due course," she said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk