Bovingdon murder inquiry: Arrest after woman fatally injured
A man has been charged with murder after a woman died having sustained serious injuries.
Hertfordshire Police found her after being called to a disturbance in Austins Mead in Bovingdon, near Hemel Hempstead on Saturday afternoon.
She died a short time later despite the efforts of paramedics.
Ashley Howse, 35, from Austins Mead, has been charged with murder and also with the attempted murder of a man during the same incident.
He was remanded in custody and was due to appear before Hatfield Remand Court.
Police said the woman had not formally been identified.
Det Ch Insp Sam Khanna said: "We are treating this as an isolated case and as such we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public, nor are we seeking anyone else in connection with the incident."
