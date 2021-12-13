Milton Keynes theatre cancels panto due to Covid pandemic
A theatre has cancelled its Christmas show after junior cast members caught the Covid-19 virus.
The Chrysalis Theatre in Milton Keynes said it had taken the "very difficult decision" not to go ahead with the production of Peter Pan.
Steven Gordon-Wilson of 1702 Productions said the theatre space was shared with vulnerable groups and the company felt cancellation was best.
The pantomime was due to run to 2 January.
The theatre, which has 200 seats, said refunds would be offered to ticket holders and that it hoped to reopen for other productions soon.
Mr Gordon-Wilson said the team was "gutted" to have to cancel.
The government rules for theatres to help prevent the spread of the virus includes cast staying in bubbles, wearing masks when backstage, and remaining in dressing rooms when not on stage.
He said although current rules meant they could still run the production, the company felt it had to take additional protective steps because vulnerable people were also using the venue.
"We're heartbroken, but we were just not comfortable that we were going to be able to run the thing safely," he said.
Cast and crew would still be paid, Mr Gordon-Wilson said.
"We know how disappointing this is for many and add that the show's closure was a very difficult decision for all concerned," the theatre said in a statement.
"We trust that everyone who wants a refund for advance paid tickets will receive this quickly."
