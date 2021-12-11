St Albans: Artwork by Pigeon Street animator appears in the city
A series of art works have appeared across a city to "bring joy and create vibrancy" during the winter months.
Ten "obscure and imagined scenes" by Hertfordshire-based artist Alan Rogers have been exhibited across St Albans by the Business Improvement District (BID).
Mr Rogers animated many children's TV shows, including Pigeon Street, Bod, Rub-a-Dub-Dub and Rosie & Jim.
"It's probably the nearest I will ever get to street art," he said.
The works, collectively called City Winterscapes, are displayed on A1 size weatherproof boards on "parklets" - small areas of green space - in the city centre.
The aim was to "bring joy and create vibrancy and colour in the city centre over the coming winter months", a BID spokeswoman said.
The works were digital collages that combined drawings and photographs to create "obscure and imagined scenes", she added.
Mr Rogers said: "I am honoured and delighted to be involved in this fantastic arts initiative."
Chris Blanch, from St Albans BID, said: "Supporting local artists and showcasing amazing artwork in our city centre not only keeps our streets vibrant in these dark wintery times but also delivers a feel-good factor to visitors and shoppers alike."
She said the project, which runs until February, aimed to make art inclusive and accessible to all and act as a "good conversation starter".
