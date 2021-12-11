BBC News

St Albans: Artwork by Pigeon Street animator appears in the city

Published
Image source, St Albans BID
Image caption,
Alan Rogers, pictured with Chris Blanch (left) and Denise Parsons from St Albans BID, said he was honoured and delighted to be involved in the project

A series of art works have appeared across a city to "bring joy and create vibrancy" during the winter months.

Ten "obscure and imagined scenes" by Hertfordshire-based artist Alan Rogers have been exhibited across St Albans by the Business Improvement District (BID).

Mr Rogers animated many children's TV shows, including Pigeon Street, Bod, Rub-a-Dub-Dub and Rosie & Jim.

"It's probably the nearest I will ever get to street art," he said.

Image source, St Albans BID
Image caption,
Ten pieces of work by Alan Rogers have appeared in St Albans

The works, collectively called City Winterscapes, are displayed on A1 size weatherproof boards on "parklets" - small areas of green space - in the city centre.

The aim was to "bring joy and create vibrancy and colour in the city centre over the coming winter months", a BID spokeswoman said.

The works were digital collages that combined drawings and photographs to create "obscure and imagined scenes", she added.

Image source, Alan Rogers
Image caption,
Mr Rogers animated Pigeon Street, which first appeared on BBC1 and BBC2 in 1981

Mr Rogers said: "I am honoured and delighted to be involved in this fantastic arts initiative."

Chris Blanch, from St Albans BID, said: "Supporting local artists and showcasing amazing artwork in our city centre not only keeps our streets vibrant in these dark wintery times but also delivers a feel-good factor to visitors and shoppers alike."

She said the project, which runs until February, aimed to make art inclusive and accessible to all and act as a "good conversation starter".

Image source, St Albans BID
Image caption,
Mr Rogers, who lives in Hertfordshire, worked on cut-out animated films
Image source, Alan Rogers
Image caption,
Islands is among the works on display

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.