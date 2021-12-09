Unicorn head signet ring found at Thornton sells for £20k
A 17th Century gold signet ring engraved with a unicorn head has sold at auction for £20,000, exceeding a pre-sale top estimate of £12,000.
The 20g (0.70oz) ring was discovered by a metal detectorist on farmland at Thornton, Buckinghamshire, in 2018.
Auctioneer Charles Hanson believes the ring belonged to Thomas Curwen, a landowner born in 1602 who owned Workington Hall in Cumbria.
He said the ring had "travelled far from its ancestral home".
It had been crafted so the bezel (or rim) swivelled to reveal the unicorn head crest on one side and the Curwen family arms on the other.
Thomas Curwen was the son of Sir Henry Curwen MP, whose estate included Workington Hall. Mary, Queen of Scots sought refuge there in 1568 when she fled Scotland.
The family's unicorn crest was carved on gateposts at the hall.
Mr Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said "we will never know how and why" the ring ended up miles away from Cumbria in a field in Buckinghamshire.
He said: "Not only is it a stunning item of jewellery, it's an important family heirloom and a fascinating piece of Cumbria's local history."
The ring was examined by British Museum experts after being reported as treasure.
The proceeds of the sale will be shared between the metal detectorist and the landowner.
