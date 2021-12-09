Former Beds PC guilty of gross misconduct against 'vulnerable' woman
A "predatory" officer has been barred from the police after he pursued a sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman, a misconduct panel ruled.
Former Bedfordshire PC John Marshall met the woman online but failed to "take action" after responding to calls about her welfare.
The panel said Marshall would have been dismissed for gross misconduct had he not resigned first.
It heard the offences occurred in 2018. Marshall left the force in July 2020.
Assistant Chief Constable Sharn Basra, chairman of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire professional standards panel, described Marshall's conduct as "completely reprehensible" and "predatory".
A one-day public hearing ruled Mr Marshall - who chose not to attend - was found to have breached standards for discreditable conduct, integrity and authority, respect and courtesy.
Mr Basra said Marshall would have faced instant dismissal for his actions had he not left the force.
"It is never okay to target vulnerable victims and his behaviour completely goes against the code of ethics we as officers are here to uphold," he said.
Marshall has now been placed on a barred list preventing him from working as a police officer in the future.
