Hemel Hempstead: Fake police officer tries to fine woman
- Published
A driver was targeted by a man impersonating a police officer - who tried to fine her for discarding a cigarette.
The woman was in slow-moving traffic near Aldi on Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead, on Monday, police said.
A man in a navy-coloured car indicated for her to pull over - and attempted to "extort money".
Hertfordshire Police warned that genuine police officers would identify themselves using a warrant card.
The force said the victim, who was with an adult male passenger, pulled over during the incident, but stayed in her car.
The "officer" demanded she pay an on-the-spot fine for a littering offence or face having her car impounded.
'Alarming experience'
The man, who was described as white, aged about 30 and approximately 5ft 9in (1.75m) tall, did not properly identify himself as a police officer and he was not wearing a uniform, police said.
He also made a call on his mobile phone to an unidentified person who told the victim that the suspect was a police officer.
The man told the victim to move her vehicle to a nearby car park, before driving off in the direction of the junction with Swallowdale Lane.
The woman did not see him again.
Det Insp Jinesh Solankee said it was an "understandably alarming experience", but he wanted to reassure the public that there was no evidence to suggest this was an attempted abduction.
"We believe his motive was to extort money from the victim, but she did the right thing by staying in her vehicle and challenging him," he said.
He added that officers would "never request immediate cash payment for a fine".
