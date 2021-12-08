Linslade: Council plans to build £25m leisure centre
A council hopes to build a £25m leisure centre to replace an existing 40-year-old "very dated" building.
Central Bedfordshire Council plans to close Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre in Linslade once the new premises opens.
The authority wants to build the new facility in the Clipstone Park development area.
Conservative councillor Amanda Dodwell said: "Things have got to be moved forward and we need a decent facility for the 21st Century."
Ms Dodwell said the Tiddenfoot centre had "become very dated".
"You can sit on the edge of the small pool and feel draughts coming through the windows," she said.
"The pool has been closed periodically when residents want a reliable service."
'Yet to be convinced'
The new centre would include an eight lane swimming pool and one sports hall, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Concerns were raised about how accessible the new centre would be.
Independent councillor Victoria Harvey said: "A huge amount hinges on whether you can actually get to it.
"I'm yet to be convinced that highways and sustainable transport can deliver."
The council said it hoped to have the plans ready for consultation in March.
