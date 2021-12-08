Stevenage councillor Lizzy Kelly quits Labour over Prince Philip joke
- Published
A councillor who tweeted a joke about the death of Prince Philip on the day he died has quit the Labour Party after an investigation was launched.
Lizzy Kelly, who sits on Stevenage Borough Council, asked if there would be a "space free at the Windsor's beer garden".
The Labour Party told her it had identified a complaint and launched a probe.
Ms Kelly said she no longer felt welcome in the party.
The councillor, who represents Bedwell ward, has since made her Twitter account private and did not respond to a request for comment, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The notice of investigation she was sent by the Labour Party included two screenshots of her personal Twitter account which formed the basis of the complaint.
The beer garden query was sent about 20 minutes after the Duke of Edinburgh's death was announced on 9 April.
The Labour Party said it had "identified a complaint about [her] conduct that requires investigation pursuant to the Labour Party's rules", adding it was "important that these allegations are properly investigated".
In her response, also posted online, Ms Kelly said: "Those are indeed my tweets. I was unaware being royalty was a protected characteristic so didn't realise I was in breach of any rules.
"In any case, this notice of investigation is the last in a series of things which have made it clear that I, as a socialist, am no longer welcome in the Party."
She said she had cancelled her membership and criticised the party for investigating "random joke tweets" amid alleged "inaction" on transphobia and Islamophobia.
A party spokesman declined to comment on her criticism and said: "The Labour Party takes all complaints seriously and they are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures and any appropriate action is taken."
Ms Kelly was elected to the council in 2018 and has said she will serve her constituents as an independent until her term ends in May 2022.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk