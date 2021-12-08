Missing goalkeeper Kamil Biecke: issue fresh appeal on third anniversary
Police have made a fresh appeal for information in a murder investigation, three years after an ex-professional goalkeeper disappeared.
Kamil Biecke, 34, played for Polish side Baltyk Gdynia until 2013 and moved to the UK three years later.
He was last seen on Shaftesbury Road in Luton in the early hours of 8 December 2018.
Police said further inquiries were made last month at a Bedfordshire address and the investigation is ongoing.
Mr Biecke was reported missing by his estranged wife in Poland six days after he was last seen, following concerns she could not reach him.
Officers from the Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire Major Crime Unit upgraded his disappearance to a murder investigation in 2019.
The force previously said it was concerned his gambling associations might have led to him being killed and they believed he had been involved in "drug-related activity".
An appeal in 2019 urged people who knew him from Luton-based casinos or betting shops to come forward.
He also had links to Cambridgeshire, Milton Keynes and Scotland.
Last December, police said "further inquiries" were being carried out at an address in Bedfordshire. The force has not revealed if that was the same property where further inquiries were made last month.
Det Insp Lee Martin said: "We still strongly believe the answers lay within our local community and we urge anyone to come forward if they have any information.
"Over the last three years we have worked tirelessly to locate Kamil, and we will not give up until we have answers.
"We are issuing this further appeal for any information at all which will help us understand what happened to Kamil on that day in December 2018, or the days leading up to his disappearance."
He added that all information would be treated in confidence and that "even the smallest piece of information" could help.
