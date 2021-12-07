Bedford Borough Omicron case linked to 'international travel'
The first case of the Omicron Covid variant found in a borough has been linked to "international travel".
Bedford Borough Council's director of public health, Vicky Head, said "rapid action" had been taken by the local contact tracing team after the case was discovered in the area.
Close contacts were promptly identified and asked to self-isolate and test, she added.
There are currently 437 confirmed cases of Omicron in the UK, figures show.
Scientists believe Omicron could spread more easily than the Delta variant, and could out-compete it to become the dominant variant in the UK.
The variant was currently spreading in the community in multiple areas of England, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Monday.
Ms Head said: "The case is linked to international travel, and rapid action from the local contact tracing team - working closely with the UK Health Security Agency - has ensured that close contacts were promptly identified and asked to self-isolate and test.
"It is likely that more Omicron cases will be confirmed in the coming days and Delta infections are also rising, so it is important that everyone takes sensible precautions - get your vaccines and booster as soon as you are eligible; wear a face covering in busy indoor areas including shops and public transport; get a PCR test if you have symptoms; isolate when asked; and continue to take regular rapid (LFD) tests if you have no symptoms."
