Urgent care centre at the New QEII Hospital to close overnight in the New Year
- Published
An urgent care centre is to close overnight in the New Year.
The centre for minor injuries and illness at the New QEII Hospital, in Welwyn Garden City, will close at 22:00 and reopen at 08:00 GMT from 2 January.
The East and North Hertfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group made the decision in the summer but a date had not been confirmed.
A spokesman said "very few people use [the centre's] services" overnight and other help was available.
The CCG said that on average, less than one person per hour visited the centre overnight and that the resources could be used instead at, for example, the Lister Hospital in Stevenage, where demand is higher.
Chair Dr Prag Moodley said: "The information we have about the UCC shows that it is very regularly and consistently used throughout the day, but that overnight, very few people use its services.
"We've seen over a number of years that this doesn't change when we get to the even busier winter period."
The CCG added there was a "wide range of alternative sources of health help and support are available overnight locally to people with an urgent need".
The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which runs the hospital and supported the CCG's decision, said patients already in the UCC being treated, or waiting, will continue to be cared for.
