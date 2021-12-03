Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick denies 20 sex offences
A Metropolitan Police officer suspended from the force has denied 20 sexual offences against four women.
David Carrick, 46, of Stevenage, Hertfordshire, entered the not guilty pleas at St Albans Crown Court via video-link from Belmarsh prison.
He was first charged in October accused of raping a woman he met on dating app Tinder.
Patrick Hill, defending, made no application for bail and Mr Carrick was remanded in custody.
He will next appear in court for a hearing on 28 January, with Judge Michael Kay QC setting a provisional trial date of 26 April.
After his initial arrest and charge, a further three women came forward and made similar complaints against him.
Mr Carrick is charged in total with seven counts of rape, five of sexual assault, two of sexual assault by penetration, two of coercive and controlling behaviour, two of false imprisonment, attempted sexual assault by penetration and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
The charges relate to a period between 2017 and 2020.
Mr Carrick was based within the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command and has been suspended from duty.