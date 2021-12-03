Luton to host pop-up booster vaccinations amid 49% take-up
- Published
Less than half of people aged over 50 in Luton have had their booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
The figures from NHS England, for vaccinations up to 28 November, show 29,997 people, or 49.0%, had had it.
To combat the issue, the NHS has organised a pop-up jab clinic at Saturday's Lewsey Christmas Festival, between 10:30 and 16:00 GMT.
Booster jabs are to be offered to everyone over the age of 18, the government announced earlier this week.
The district with the highest rate for a third dose across England was Stratford-on-Avon in Warwickshire with a take up rate of 76.3% for people over 50.
Elsewhere in Bedfordshire, the rates were 60.5% in Central Beds and 61.7% in Bedford.
Sally Cartwright, interim director of Public Health in Luton, said: "I am calling on everyone in Luton to play their part by ensuring they have their vaccine when they are eligible.
"It is great that within Luton we have lots of opportunities to get the Covid-19 jab, including walk-ins and bookable appointments."
Vaccinations were also being administered at pharmacies, and anyone can turn up without an appointment to the festival at Lewsey Pentecostal Church, Radnor Road, Luton, said the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk