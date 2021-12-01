Mick Harford: Luton Town staff charity challenge raises thousands
Staff at Luton Town have raised more than £27,000 in a month-long challenge to support the football club's assistant manager.
Mick Harford, 62, the ex-Hatters striker, was diagnosed with prostate cancer last December.
More than 60 club staff pledged to run or cycle a distance every day throughout November to raise money in his name for Prostate Cancer UK.
Harford said: "It's been a monumental effort by everyone at the club."
The Prostate United challenge, created by Rotherham United duo Stephen Gilpin and Ross Burbeary three years ago, has seen hundreds of football club staff in the UK run or cycle in November to raise money in the fight against the disease.
This year, participants could choose a daily distance on foot or two wheels - and some have walked or completed a swim.
"It's overwhelming really on my behalf, the generosity that was shown and the different challenges they've taken up, it's just been amazing," Harford said.
"There'll be a lot of people lying in this morning, it will be their first day off for a month."
Mr Harford - who has played and coached Luton and started for numerous clubs including Chelsea, Newcastle United, Lincoln City and Derby County - has just completed a two-month course of treatment, including radiotherapy.
It was the club's head of performance development, James Redden, who suggested joining the Prostate United challenge to support him and more than 60 staff signed up, raising £27,198 between them.
Harford said it had been "the most satisfying thing" to hear from so many Luton Town fans and football supporters in general who had been to get themselves checked after he went public with his diagnosis.
He said that it had been important to raise awareness as well as money during the fitness challenge and he was thankful to everybody at the club and the supporters for all they had contributed.
"Our aim was to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK and raise awareness for this terrible disease that can affect any man at any time, so I think the aim has been achieved," he said.
"It's been a phenomenal response by everyone and I'm so proud of everyone."