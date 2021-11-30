Humza Hussain: Teen jailed for murder outside Luton school

BBC News

Humza Hussain, 16, was stabbed to death in the afternoon outside the school he had been excluded from

A teenager has been jailed for at least 16 years for murdering a 16-year-old boy outside a school in a revenge killing.

Humza Hussain was attacked near Challney High School for Boys in Luton, where both boys had been pupils, on 8 June, dying later that evening.

Sentencing him for life, Mr Justice Goss said Ibrahim Khan,16, "had shown no remorse" for the killing.

"A young life was needlessly ended," the judge said.

The attack on Humza Hussain happened between 15:30 and 15:45 BST with teachers, paramedics and members of the public all dealing with the injured boy

