Humza Hussain: Teen jailed for murder outside Luton school
- Published
A teenager has been jailed for at least 16 years for murdering a 16-year-old boy outside a school in a revenge killing.
Humza Hussain was attacked near Challney High School for Boys in Luton, where both boys had been pupils, on 8 June, dying later that evening.
Sentencing him for life, Mr Justice Goss said Ibrahim Khan,16, "had shown no remorse" for the killing.
"A young life was needlessly ended," the judge said.
