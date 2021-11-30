Luton: Man dies in crash after street row, police believe
- Published
A man has died after being hit by a vehicle following a row in the street, police believe.
Officers were called to Dewsbury Road, Luton, at 13:00 GMT on Monday, to reports of a man with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the "shocking incident", police confirmed.
Det Ch Insp Sam Khanna, of Bedfordshire Police, said he was "urging anyone with information to call us."
He added that detectives particularly wanted to hear from anyone who may have spotted a "black 61-plate Vauxhall Insignia car in the area" or anyone with dashcam footage.
"We are working to establish the circumstances around this shocking incident in which a man has lost his life," he said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk