Car driven with wooden plank nailed to sunroof on M25 in Hertfordshire
- Published
A driver was stopped after being spotted with a piece of wood nailed to where the car's sunroof glass should have been.
Police pulled the car over on the M25 in Hertfordshire on Monday.
Officers writing on Facebook said: "If you're going to drive without insurance then maybe don't attract attention to yourself by nailing some wood to the roof."
They said the vehicle had been seized from the uninsured driver.
Dozens of people commented on the post, with some calling it a giant "breadboard" and many others referring to the driver as "a plank".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.