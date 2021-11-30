Hertfordshire care workers offered £400 bonus to stay in job
A bonus of £400 has been offered to care workers as an incentive for them to remain in their jobs.
Hertfordshire County Council said 18,000 people in the county were eligible if they stayed until February.
Its leader, Richard Roberts, said it was a "thank you" and he was worried more would leave the profession.
Almost 300 staff in Hertfordshire have left their care home jobs since it became mandatory for them to have two vaccinations, by 11 November.
Conservative councillor Mr Roberts said: "We really want you to stay with us this winter.
"The pressures are going to be huge, they already are, we're worried more will leave, so we've acted quickly."
The council said the scheme would cost £7.8m.
It has been funded with a £2.8m government grant and £5m from council and clinical commissioning groups' funds.
All front-line care home staff in England must now be fully vaccinated against Covid, unless they have a medical exemption.
Dr Nicolas Small, chairman of the Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "The scheme is designed to help us to retain our dedicated staff through the winter ahead, ensuring we can provide good quality care to residents and reducing pressure on other parts of the health and social care system."
Camille Leavold, managing director and co-founder of Abbots Care and chief nurse of adult social care, said she was "delighted" the public sector had been acknowledged for the work they had carried out during the pandemic.
"These bonus payments will make a real difference to people and support providers with recruitment," she said.
Laura, a carer in the county, said: "It's nice to be recognised because during Covid the NHS got clapped - well deserved, 100% - but I felt that the carers were kind of in the background a little bit."
Her colleague Megan Murphy said she could understand that some care workers were reluctant to have the jab, but that she hoped the payments might help persuade them to have the jab and remain in the job.
"I reckon it would sway a few, and I hope it would," she said.
