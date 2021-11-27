Luton off-duty police officer saves driver from burning car
An off-duty police officer rescued a driver from a burning car after it crashed into a ditch.
The car burst into flames after rolling over on its roof in Barford Road, Little Barford, in Bedfordshire at about 20:00 GMT on Friday.
Off-duty Luton police officer Ryan Cox was passing and "pulled the casualty from the vehicle via the boot", the fire service said.
"His actions undoubtedly saved the casualty's life," they added.
The fire service said on social media that the driver "escaped with only some impact injuries".
