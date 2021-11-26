Milton Keynes hotel glare is dazzling, claim drivers
- Published
The architects of a new hotel have said they will look into claims the glare from its glass is dazzling drivers.
People in Milton Keynes say the new Hotel La Tour acts as a "giant mirror", reflecting sun rays into their eyes.
They have likened it to London's "Walkie-Talkie" skyscraper, which was fitted with a giant sunshade after a similar problem emerged.
PHP Architects rejected the comparison but said it would look into the complaints further.
Amanda Owen, from Milton Keynes, wrote on social media: "Anybody else being blinded by the new hotel in the mornings, between Neath Hill and Linford Wood?
"Don't think the architects took into consideration the potential effects that a giant mirror could have a mile away."
She said she noticed it when the winter sun was low, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"It just means you have an extra glare to deal with," she said.
"Putting your sun visor down doesn't help."
She said some people who replied to her post had suggested anti-glare measures like those taken at the "Walkie-Talkie", officially named 20 Fenchurch Street.
The 14-storey, 261-room hotel, on Marlborough Gate, has yet to open.
A spokesman from PHP Architects said: "After an extensive planning process, as well as public consultations and workshops, the exterior was developed to incorporate a polished stainless-steel façade to reference other iconic Milton Keynes buildings such as The Point, Centre:MK shopping mall and Milton Keynes Central Station, as well as features seen in Campbell Park."
He said it was quite different to 20 Fenchurch Street, which had a concaved glazed façade that concentrated focussed sunlight into a smaller area.
"Hotel La Tour's façade is not designed in this way and in contrast has a vertical façade with flat cladding panels," he said.
"However, we always consider all local feedback and will be looking into the comments further".
Milton Keynes Council was also approached for comment.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk