Covid: YouTube star Grace Victory ‘so grateful’ on son's first birthday
By Charlie Jones
BBC News
- Published
A YouTuber who gave birth to her son the day before she was put in a coma with Covid said she was so grateful to celebrate his first birthday.
Grace Victory, 30, from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, asked doctors to deliver baby Cyprus two months early on Christmas Eve 2020.
Doctors put her in the coma on Christmas Day, and she was in it for three months.
"I am more grateful than ever to be present and actually alive," she said.
"The past 12 months have been traumatic, eye-opening and life-altering, all at the same time."
On Christmas Eve last year, Ms Victory was in hospital struggling to breathe and told doctors her baby needed to be born.
"I just knew deep in my soul that this was the right decision and that he would be OK," she said.
"My intuition saved him and I believe that he then saved me. I fought and fought to come back to him."
Ms Victory was given a 5% chance of survival after she went into multiple organ failure and cardiac arrest when they tried to take her out of the coma.
She was told she had died for five minutes and doctors said it was a miracle she survived with no brain damage.
While in the coma, she said she had some traumatic visions but also saw the Archangel Raphael, who is associated with healing, and she flew through the sky.
"He came to me in my darkest hour and he said 'you cannot die' and he gave me energy," she said.
The vlogger woke up in March, when she was able to meet her little boy for the first time.
Doctors thought she might never walk or talk again but she has amazed them by making an almost full recovery.
Reflecting on the last year, she said it had changed her outlook on life.
"It has been overwhelmingly hard. I couldn't believe I missed the start of his life. It took me a while to be grateful to be alive," she said.
"The hardest part was not being able to be with my baby. I remember thinking at one point that I wished I hadn't woken up, I was so, so sad.
"But now I am here and alive, I want to really live. I want to see my baby grow up, I want to see the world, I want to show people to live life and how important it is."
